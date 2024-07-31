Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.76-$0.80 EPS.

PGRE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

