Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,197. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

