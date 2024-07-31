Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $22.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Price Performance

PYCR stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 72.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.