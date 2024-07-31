Payfare (PAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Payfare to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$51.90 million for the quarter. Payfare had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Shares of Payfare stock opened at C$7.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.92. Payfare has a 12 month low of C$4.09 and a 12 month high of C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

