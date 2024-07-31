Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.88% of Paylocity worth $85,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Paylocity by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.3 %

Paylocity stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.09. 265,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

