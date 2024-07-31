Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pegasystems traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 42840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . Insiders sold 4,752 shares of company stock valued at $294,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,599,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.