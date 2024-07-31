Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $231.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

