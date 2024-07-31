PepGen’s (PEPG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PEPG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PepGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PepGen stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 987,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. PepGen has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $306.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.73.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepGen will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $106,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,182 shares of company stock worth $844,269. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepGen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PepGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 178,438 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 344,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

