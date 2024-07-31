Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.250 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.8 %

PRDO traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 535,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

