Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 113.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,442,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 765,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 166,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,491,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 152,270 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 841,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 130,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 205,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.05%.

PWP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

