Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 4.5%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 191,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,883,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

