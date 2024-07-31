Peter Rahmer Sells 13,708 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,898.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08.

RLAY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 919,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

