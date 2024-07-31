PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.75

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 627354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

