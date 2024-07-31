Pharming Group (PHAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Pharming Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.15. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

