Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

PSX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.81. 433,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average of $145.76.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

