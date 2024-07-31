Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.98. The stock had a trading volume of 823,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

