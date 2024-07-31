PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Posts Earnings Results

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. PHINIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE:PHIN traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 533,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,989. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

