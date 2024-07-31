Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

NYSE PINS traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,034,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

