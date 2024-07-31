Piper Sandler Increases Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Price Target to $22.00

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

