Piper Sandler Raises Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Price Target to $14.00

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PROV

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.