Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

LC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 1,116,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

