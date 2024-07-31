Pixelworks (PXLW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

