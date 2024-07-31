PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PJT Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PJT traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 188,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,531. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.29.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.