PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
PJT Partners Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE:PJT traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 188,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,531. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.29.
PJT Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PJT Partners
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PJT Partners
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.