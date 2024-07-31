Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 10,373,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 39,740,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after purchasing an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $10,687,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.