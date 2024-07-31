Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYMGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 401,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

