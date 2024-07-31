Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 401,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

