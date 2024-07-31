Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) Plans GBX 1.20 Dividend

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of PCGH opened at GBX 384.13 ($4.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £465.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,262.89. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 294 ($3.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 387 ($4.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 373.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.28.
About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare
