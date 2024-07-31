Pollux Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,086.37 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $39,086.37 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,607,498 coins and its circulating supply is 39,737,668 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,607,497.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.36724733 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32,066.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.