Ponke Hits One Day Volume of $22.84 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Ponke has a market cap of $243.41 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ponke token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ponke has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ponke alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.51415219 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $21,672,680.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ponke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ponke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.