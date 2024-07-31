Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.63 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Powell Industries Trading Up 33.6 %

Shares of POWL stock traded up $44.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.07. 447,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

