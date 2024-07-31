Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.20.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,136. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$67.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.51.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.