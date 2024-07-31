Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.84.
About Presidio Property Trust
