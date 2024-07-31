Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

