Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

PRME has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Trading Down 2.5 %

Prime Medicine stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.25. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.