Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.65

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 579515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.