Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

