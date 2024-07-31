ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 4.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.50. 18,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 423,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.18.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 10.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

