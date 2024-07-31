PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.4658 dividend. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

