PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.0 million-$648.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.9 million. PTC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.850-5.210 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.24. PTC has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

