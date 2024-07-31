Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PEG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.77. 6,492,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,885. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

