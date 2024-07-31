Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54), RTT News reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-16.850 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,160. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average of $282.57. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

