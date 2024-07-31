Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $304.37, but opened at $289.78. Public Storage shares last traded at $294.61, with a volume of 73,972 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 53,610.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.57.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

