Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

