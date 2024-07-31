Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Issued By Zacks Research

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $10.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.99. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $40.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s FY2026 earnings at $50.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,509.56 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,413.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,322.32. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

