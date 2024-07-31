Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Raised by Analyst

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

