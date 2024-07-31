Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $176.36 on Monday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,902,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,605,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $592,392,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

