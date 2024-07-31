Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.73 on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.