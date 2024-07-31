Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Reduced by William Blair

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $112.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

