Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Cut by William Blair

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSA Safety in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $187.42 on Monday. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $147.35 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

