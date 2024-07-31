Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Increased by Analyst

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $5.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $279.19 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.05 and a 200 day moving average of $304.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

