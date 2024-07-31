Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Qiagen updated its FY24 guidance to $2.16 EPS.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. 1,183,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,231. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

