QITMEER NETWORK Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $138,925.12 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01732618 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $109,913.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.